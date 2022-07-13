Advertisement

Financial Tip: July market update

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses the July market update.

“Unfortunately the economy and the markets continue to be in a protracted state of malaise due to ongoing fiscal and monetary policy missteps and persistent inflation,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Stock prices were lower in June as recession talk prompted investors to manage risk in their portfolios.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

Most Read

Missing Endicott teen found safe, police say
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southern Tier
Endicott Police searching for missing, developmentally delayed teen
Empire Access opens new location in Endwell, expanding broadband
More than 42,000 undergraduates applied to Binghamton University, breaking a record

Latest News

Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Inheritance planning
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: I Bonds
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: June market update
RJ Barber
Financial Tip: Adjustable rate mortgages