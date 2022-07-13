Advertisement

Heat slowly rises into the weekend

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Tonight: Showers end early. Low: 59-63

Thursday: Clouds and sun. Slight chance of an isolated shower. High: 75-80

Thursday Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 45-52

Forecast Discussion:

Showers end early tonight with quiet weather returning for most of the overnight period. Lows stay in the upper 50s to near 60.

By Thursday high pressure begins settling in and lasts through most of Sunday. There is a very small chance of an isolated shower Thursday afternoon, but most of the day and area will be dry. Highs stay in the upper 70s.

MORE SUN RETURNS
Sunshine dominates Friday and Saturday before clouds increase through Sunday. Highs climb into the 80s Saturday and Sunday. Monday of next week looks a bit unsettled with a 40% chance of showers and perhaps a storm or two.

