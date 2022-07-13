Listed here: Tips to manage stress and burnout in the workplace

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- If you’re experiencing feelings of anxiety, depression, exhaustion and believe it’s impacting your performance at work -- you’re not alone.

According to a recent study by Indeed, more than half of workers say they are feeling burned out and more than two-thirds feel their stress has worsened during the pandemic.

After experiencing severe burnout herself, Binghamton native and CEO of Delightful Movement Coaching, Kaitlyn Corse, was inspired to help others recover from burnout through life coaching.

“In the last few years there has been such a spike in people who are struggling,” said Corse. “All the stresses of the pandemic, and more recently inflation and other crises and stressors -- people are not only far more stressed, but they also lost a lot of their normal mechanisms for relieving that stress.”

While overcoming burnout in the workplace may seem like a difficult task, Corse said the first step to combating stress is to acknowledge your feelings.

“I think the most important thing is to acknowledge that you’re having a hard time, that you’re struggling or suffering,” she said. “I think that was the hardest part for me and it is the hardest part for the people I work with, is simply saying I need to get some help or change the way things are going.”

Corse said the next biggest step is to assess your situation and seek support from a professional. She said therapists, life coaches, and medical doctors are great resources if you’re experiencing work stress.

Reducing both your work load and screen time will also significantly improve employee burnout.

“It’s hard to do but if you can do it, reducing your work hours and reducing the amount of work you’re doing will help,” Corse said. “Getting off of your screens, going for a walk, getting exercise and getting outdoors is a really great way to reduce stress.”

She said people should also consider applying for the Family Medical Leave Act -- an option she said most people are unaware of.

“If you’ve been at your employer for 12 months or more, you’re generally eligible so you can take stress leave,” said Corse. “I didn’t know that at the time I was experiencing burnout, and it has been a huge part of my recovery and has been very helpful to some of the people I work with too.”

More information about Corse’s work and how to manage burnout can be found here.