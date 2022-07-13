Tioga Downs CEO nominated for position in Biden Administration

(WBNG) -- Tioga Downs Casino Resort President & CEO Jeff Gural was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve in his administration as the chair of the Public Buildings Reform Board.

The board operates as an independent agency that seeks out opportunities for the United States government to significantly reduce poverty, which will reduce federal expenses. He was nominated on July 6.

“It’s a true honor to be called into service for our country,” said Gural. “My experience and commitment to making the Southern Tier a better place for all local businesses have prepared me for opportunities like this. I thank President Biden for the recommendation, and I look forward to the appointment process with lawmakers in our nation’s capital.”

Gural also has or has held positions with Newmark Knight Frank, Diesel Construction Co., GFP Real Estate LLC., Statue of Liberty Foundation and the Realty Foundation of New York.

More information about the position can be found by going to the Public Buildings Reform Board website.