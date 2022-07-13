Town of Union opens fitness center In Johnson City park

(JOHNSON CITY ) -- On Tuesday, the Town of Union held a ribbon cutting for a new fitness court at Floral Park in Johnson City, with the goal of making it easier for parents to work out will their children play.

“I think its a plus for parents, because its next to the swimming pools and playground so if your working out there are some activities to keep them occupied so that you’re able to work out” said Heather Staley.

Heather Staley, Council women for the Town of Union said this court is a great symbol for everyone to get fit. She said working out is an important way to stay healthy and increase your life span and thanks to the grant they received from the national fitness campaign they were able to provide residents with a fitness court to do so.

“We did some research over a year or more ago about the rate of over weight people and inactivity in people, in general and that was up due to the lock down and everything with COVID but we just felt like we needed something like this in our area” said Sandy Dellapenna Bauman.

Staley said this is the first town in the area to sponsor a fitness center in New York state. Dellapenna stated the whole idea behind the outdoor fitness court is to get everyone outside and active on hot days instead of staying indoors. She said they are planning to open a second fitness center in Endicott to continue to promote the importance of physical fitness.

