Town of Union opens fitness center In Johnson City park

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(JOHNSON CITY ) -- On Tuesday, the Town of Union held a ribbon cutting for a new fitness court at Floral Park in Johnson City, with the goal of making it easier for parents to work out will their children play.

“I think its a plus for parents, because its next to the swimming pools and playground so if your working out there are some activities to keep them occupied so that you’re able to work out” said Heather Staley.

Heather Staley, Council women for the Town of Union said this court is a great symbol for everyone to get fit. She said working out is an important way to stay healthy and increase your life span and thanks to the grant they received from the national fitness campaign they were able to provide residents with a fitness court to do so.

Sandy Dellapenna Bauman, Council women for the Town of Union said this court is a great symbol for everyone to get fit. She said working out is an important way to stay healthy and increase your life span and thanks to the grant they received from the national fitness campaign they were able to provide residents with a fitness court to do so.

Staley said this is the first town in the area to sponsor a fitness center in New York state. Dellapenna stated the whole idea behind the outdoor fitness court is to get everyone outside and active on hot days instead of staying indoors. She said they are planning to open a second fitness center in Endicott to continue to promote the importance of physical fitness.

