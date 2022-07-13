Turbines installed in Sanford and Windsor for wind farm

SANFORD (WBNG) -- Today, Northland Power executives joined local and state officials to celebrate the installation of the second turbine in the Bluestone Wind Project.

The project will have 26 turbines and will cover an area totaling over 5,600 acres.

According to project executives, these turbines can create enough energy to power approximately all of Broome County.

Managing Director of Canada/U.S. Region Development for Northland Powers Michelle Chislett said the energy will be used when and where it is needed.

“When it’s really windy and really hot and all of the air conditioners are being used here, that energy will be used locally in Broome County,” Chislett said. “Then, on days where there’s not a need for energy locally, the grid spreads it out Upstate New York and Downstate New York.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the turbines will bring many benefits to the local community.

“We can use the money from the project to cut taxes, make investments in our roads and in our communities,” Garnar said. “Our schools are going to be getting a lot of money, but also, this project is going to power about 54,000 homes.”

The Bluestone Wind Project is expected to start commercial operation by the end of this year.