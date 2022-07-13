You Ask, We Answer: Firework enforcement and pink flower baskets in downtown Binghamton

(WBNG) -- For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer” 12 News spoke with the office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

The first question is, “Over the fourth of July holiday weekend, Mayor Kraham stressed the law regarding fireworks in the city would be enforced. What were the results of this enforcement?”

According to the Mayor’s office, Binghamton police responded to over 95 fireworks complaints between June 29 and July 5. There aren’t numbers on tickets given out because Kraham’s office says when the police arrive and find the source, they typically give a verbal warning and usually the issue is resolved.

The next question is, “We want to know about the pink flower baskets that are hung from the light posts in and around downtown Binghamton every summer. Where does the city get them from and what kind of flowers are they?

The city gets the flowers from Nanticoke Gardens and according to the store, the flowers are mini cascading red ivy leaf geraniums. The cost of the flower baskets are split between the city and Security Mutual and are put up around the city during Security Mutual week which was the first week of June.

