2 sentenced for criminal weapon possession in Broome County

(Source: MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of two people on weapons charges Thursday afternoon.

First, the district attorney’s office announced the sentencing of 30-year-old Denzel E. Duncan of Johnson City. The office said he will serve six years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

The office noted that Duncan admitted to possessing a loaded pistol with intent to use it on another person on April 24, 2022 in Johnson City. The weapon was fired in the area of Brockton and Diment streets. No one was hurt in the incident,

Second, the district attorney’s office announced 47-year-old Erick Jones of Binghamton was also sentenced. Jones will serve three and a half years in prison and five years post release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a Weapon in the second degree. The office noted that Jones possessed a loaded revolver in the area of Robert Street in Binghamton on May 28, 2021.

“Thanks to the Johnson City and Binghamton Police Departments for quick investigations and arrests in these cases,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “Possessing illegal unlicensed firearms equal prison time in Broome County.”

