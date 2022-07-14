4th Annual ‘Much Ado in the Garden’ Festival Sunday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Celebrate Shakespeare and the Renaissance Era at the 4th Annual “Much Ado in the Garden.”

Much Ado in the Garden is a Renaissance Era festival featuring a wide variety of music, dance, parades, costumes and vendors.

Master Gardener Volunteer Cheryl Miller said the festival has activities for adults and children.

“We have a new event for children this year called, ‘Playful Plants’ and children will be able to explore plants using all five of their senses,” Miller said.

The festival is held at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, Cutler Botanic Garden and Regional Farmers’ Market building.

Master Gardener Volunteer Craig Mannix said the Master Gardeners spend hours taking care of the garden and this festival allows them to show off their hard work.

“We’ve always had the Shakespeare Trail there which has little plaques that indicate the plants that were mentioned during Shakespeare,” Mannix said. “We decided to expand it into a Shakespeare Festival and that’s how it began.”

Mannix said the festival and garden are free and handicap accessible.

“It’s beautiful and right now you can’t beat it,” Mannix said.

There are 12 different gardens and most are in full bloom.

“Much Ado in the Garden” will be held July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are indoor and outdoor venues so that festival will take place rain or shine.

This year’s lineup includes The Madrigal Choir of Binghamton, Morris dancers, Botanic workshops, etc.