Binghamton City School District offering free summer program

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(BINGHAMTON ) -- The Binghamton City School District is now offering a wide variety of free summer programming for students called ‘Imagination Adventure’.

Jeremiah Johnson, Director of Athletics and Student engagement said this four-week program is aimed towards elementary students ages 7-12 and will also offer free transportation.

He said each week students will have the opportunity to participate in different athletic activities such as basketball, golf, and swimming. Along with athletics they also will be offering fine arts camps throughout the summer months.

“I think its important not only as an athletic standpoint, but its also important for our kids to be involved in something over the summer so they stay active they have that social aspect where they can see their friends in a safe environment and they can come learn something new” said Jeremiah Johnson.

He said These programs are a great way to keep our students active and engaged in the summertime.

