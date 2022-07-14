Advertisement

Broome County Regional Farmers Market holds Veterans Appreciation Day

By Molly Sheets
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Saturday, the Broome County Regional Farmers Market is holding their second “Veterans Appreciation Day.”

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will offer various activities for Broome County veterans.

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Broome County is hosting a free healthy breakfast burrito cooking class at 9:30 a.m., and free pickling classes throughout the day.

The market will be handing out coupons for veterans to shop with during the event.

Agricultural Economic Development Specialist for CCE Broome Laura Biasillo says events like this are important to helping veterans get access to fresh foods.

“With those veterans that are living in suburban or rural areas, we really want to help educate and support them so that they can start to grow their own food a little bit, they can learn how to eat a bit healthier, they can learn how to prepare their own food and feel comfortable doing that,” Biasillo said.

To register for the cooking class, send an email to broomenutrition@cornell.edu. To register for the pickling class, click here.

For more information on Veterans Appreciation Day, visit the Cornell Cooperative Extension Broome County website.

