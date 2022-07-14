Advertisement

Endicott Police make arrest in stabbing investigation

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department announced it made an arrest after an investigation into a stabbing that took place Thursday.

The police department said it charged Tziphora Ramseur, 25, of Binghamton with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.

Police said the stabbing occurred around 2:38 a.m. at 6 Hillside Ct. in the village. Ramseur was taken into custody inside the apartment without incident.

The victim, a 29-year-old male of Endicott, received stab wounds to his left shoulder and left arm area, police said. He was taken to Wilson Hospital for evaluation and treatment. The two knew each other and had a previous relationship, police said.

Ramseur was processed at the Endicott Police Department and transported to the Centralized Arraignment Facility at the Broome County jail, pending arraignment.

