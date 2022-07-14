Advertisement

Getthere program assists residents with transportation needs

By Molly Sheets
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Getthere, a mobility management program of the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, is offering free information, education and resources for people who have transportation needs.

Through their Connection to Care program, Getthere provides financial assistance to qualifying residents of Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Ostego and Tioga counties for transportation to health-related services.

Transportation services eligible for support from Connection to Care include public transportation fares, volunteer driver programs, private transportation services and pre-paid fuel cards.

“In a lot of cases we find that a lot of people really cannot afford the options available to them, so we work with them on finding a solution and helping them afford that option, potentially covering some of the cost or all of the cost as the case may be,” Getthere Director Nick Cecconi said.

Getthere also offers a Travel Training program that helps individuals navigate rural and urban transportation options safely and independently. Along with this program, Getthere offers a voucher program and a “Transportation to Employment” program.

Cecconi says everyone deserves the right to transportation.

“Getting people where they need to go is something that I think everyone can kind of understand, whether they drive or don’t, they know that’s something important in their lives,” Cecconi said.

For more information on Getthere and the programs they offer, click here.

