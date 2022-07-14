Hochul announces $13.6M in response to gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $13.6 million to fight gun violence and aid victims, survivors, families and communities.

The millions in funding will also bolster New York’s response to gun-violence in communities that have experience an increase in shootings and firearm-involved crime since 2020.

Hochul’s office said a total of $9.1 million will also the state to continue more than 30 nonprofit organizations and hospitals so they can reply gun-violence intervention staff though 2023.

More specifically, $422,420 of this amount of funding will go toward seven positions for Syracuse Community Connections and $282,980 will go toward three positions at SUNY Upstate Medical Center.

Other amounts will go to different non-profit organizations and hospitals across the state.

Additionally, $2 million of the total funding will address the needs of victims, families and communities affected by violence in Queens and $2.5 million of the total funding will fund the state’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention’s public awareness and data analysis work

“This critical funding will boost the efforts of street outreach workers and social workers as they expand proven programs that interrupt and drive down gun violence and provide services and support to victims, families, loved ones and neighborhoods still healing from the trauma inflicted by shootings,” said Governor Hochul. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Enough. We are going to pull together and devote everything we’ve got to put an end to this public health crisis so our communities can be safe for all New Yorkers.”