More dry weather heading into the weekend

Tonight: Few clouds early then clear. Some fog will develop. Winds will be calm. Low: 50

Friday: Mostly sunny. Winds will be light out of the north. High: 77.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Winds will be light. Low: 59

Saturday: Clouds will increase throughout the day with a chance of a shower in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20%. High: 83 Low: 63

Discussion: We’ll see a few clouds give way to a clear night tonight with light winds. Friday we’ll see mostly sunny skies with light winds.

The weekend starts off nice with increasing clouds throughout the day Saturday. There is a slight chance for an evening shower. Showers, early will start our Sunday off giving way to a humid day with scattered showers later in the day.

Our work week will start off humid and with our best chance for some much needed, steady rain on Monday. A typical summer day for Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s and humid.