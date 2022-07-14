Police: Woman stepped onto roadway, resulting in vehicle striking her

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department released new details into a vehicle and pedestrian crash that sent a 19-year-old woman to the hospital on Wednesday.

Police said the woman stepped into the road directly in front of a moving vehicle which resulted in her being struck. They said detectives do not believe speed or other driver errors were factors in the crash, but it still remains under investigation. Officers used witnesses and video evidence from the area as evidence.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Baldwin Street between Floral and Grand avenue.

As of Thursday morning, police said she is listed in critical but stable condition. She was taken to Wilson Hospital.