Ross Park Zoo announces ‘Illumination for Conservation Lantern Festival’

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(BINGHAMTON) -- On Tuesday, July 14 the Ross Park Zoo has a special summer event for residents starting August 3rd- October 16th in an effort to raise funds to protect endangered species.

Phillip Ginter, Executive Director for the Ross Park Zoo said the ‘Illumination for Conservation Lantern Festival’ will feature more than 40 nature inspired sculpture lanterns such as snakes, birds and zebras.

He said they are excited to bring this event to the southern tier and look forward to the community visiting this stunning exhibit.

“My board members that are here can kind of speak to that. I shared pictures with them but they say pictures worth a thousand words but you cant describe these unless you see them in person” said Phillip Ginter.

He said through this event he is are hoping to raise awareness to the decline in wildlife.

“Recognizing the fact in terms of bio diversity, and the important part it plays in keeping balance in the wild. So when large predators like red wolves are taken out of the picture we end up with other nuisance animals becoming overly populated and creating issues for communities” said Phillip Ginter.

For more information please follow this link rossparkzoo.org

