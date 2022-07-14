Advertisement

Shooting threat at Delaware County Courthouse turns out to be false, police say

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delhi Police Department said it investigated a report of a shooting threat at the Delaware County Courthouse Wednesday, but that threat turned out to be false.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the police department said dispatchers received a report that someone threatened they were going to the courthouse to shoot people.

Police said officers responded to the Main Street area and the Delhi Farmer’s Market that was being held in the courthouse square and had it evacuated. Several other county, school and municipal buildings were placed on lockdown.

Officers interviewed the parties that were involved in making the report of the threat, including the suspect. The investigation determined that there was no actual threat to the public and the suspect had no intention of shooting anyone.

Officers also determined that prior to “being reported to the 911 center, and after multiple retellings of a conversation the suspect had in the Village of Walton, the information reported did not accurately represent the statements that the suspect actually made.”

The evacuation and lockdown orders were eventually lifted.

New York State Police, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, New York State University Police at SUNY Delhi, Walton Police and New York State Court Officers assisted with the investigation.

