Sip cocktails and explore downtown Binghamton, Martini Walk 2022

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A summer tradition returns to downtown Binghamton July 23.

Sample a specialty martini from 15 different downtown venues at Martini Walk 2022.

Owner of Lost Dog Cafe and eatBing President Marie McKenna said participating restaurants will invent or feature a specialty martini for the day for a chance to win ‘Martini Master’.

“You go and stroll with your friends from venue to venue, there’s 15 all together and you have a sample of a cocktail,” McKenna said. “This is also a contest so at the end everyone votes and puts their ballot in a ballot box.”

Participating venues include Little Venice, PS Restaurant, Sake Tumi, The Grove, 205 Dry, Beer Tree Downtown, Burger Mondays, Craft, Garage, Lost Dog Cafe & Lounge, Petersons Tavern, Pho Nomenal, Red Jug Pub, Social on State and Thai Time.

“All of the restaurants do a great job and everyone puts a lot of effort into it,” McKenna said. “It’s a great way to spend a Saturday in the summer.”

Martini Walk 2022 will run from noon to 5 p.m. downtown Binghamton.

Buy your $25 ticket in advance at Little Venice, Lost Dog Cafe or 205 Dry.

“We decided to put some tickets on sale online,” McKenna said. “If you order online you’ll pick your tickets up at Lost Dog Cafe the day of the Martini Walk.”

Tickets will also be sold at the door.

