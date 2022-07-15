A beautiful Friday!
Mild temperatures, a lot of sunshine
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. High 80 (76-82) Wind NW Calm-5 mph
High pressure will give us quiet weather Friday and Friday night.
A slight change to the forecast. A low to our west will give us a few clouds and showers
Saturday and into Sunday. We’ll get a lot of dry time this weekend.
A stronger low will approach Monday. This will give us a better chance of rain and
thunderstorms.
With heat and humidity, we’ll keep a low chance of showers in the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday.
A cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Some showers linger into Thursday.