Binghamton drug dealer gets 10 years behind bars

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of 38-year-old Shandel M. Terry of Binghamton Friday.

Terry was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony.

The district attorney’s office said the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment at 31 Griswold St. in Binghamton on March 23, 2021. Terry was found to be in possession of quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl with intent to sell it, the district attorney’s office said.

“This defendant is a career drug dealer with a criminal history dating back to 2001,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “Our community is safer with him out of circulation.”

