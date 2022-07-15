Borrow a grandparent at the Broome County Public Library

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Public Library is working with the Foster Grandparent Program to hold “Borrow a Grandparent” events this summer.

Foster Grandparent is an AmeriCorp-run program that helps mentor children who need extra support and encouragement in elementary schools, daycare centers and after-school programs.

At the Broome County Library site, children will have the opportunity to read, color and play games with a Foster Grandparent.

Foster Grandparent Program Field Supervisor Robin Alexander says Foster Grandparents have a large impact on children in the community.

“They care about the community,” Alexander said. “They care about the children in the community and making a positive influence. They all are very, very influential in what these children receive during the day.”

Youth Services Librarian for the Broome County Public Library Kelsey Matoushek says this program will be beneficial to the grandparents involved as well.

“This is just a really great initiative for the community,” Matoushek said. “We’re having a chance to build bonds between different generations, which is always a good thing.”

The program will be held on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome and registration is not required.

For more information on how you can become a Foster Grandparent, call 607-778-2089 or click here.