Is soaking rain still on the way?

Tonight: Clouds will increase overnight. Winds will be calm. Low: 55

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Winds will be light out of the south with a slight chance of a shower later in the day. Chance of precipitation 20%. High: 80.

Saturday Night: Clouds will decrease overnight. Winds will be light. Low: 62

Sunday: Sun to start the day with clouds increasing throughout the afternoon. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. Chance of precipitation 20%. High: 82 Low: 67

Monday: Cloudy, muggy with rain throughout the day. Rain could be heavy at times. Chance of precipitation 100%. High: 77 Low: 64

Discussion: Tonight we’ll see clouds on the increase with light winds. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. Clouds will decrease into Sunday morning giving us a nice morning, but then clouds will increase throughout Sunday afternoon with a slight chance for a late day shower.

70s and 80s (WBNG)

Monday will be our best chance for some much needed rain. Rain will fall most of the day and become heavy at times.

The heat and humidity will return Tuesday through Thursday with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm each day.