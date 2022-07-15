Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of July 18
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 18.
This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.
- Paving will begin on Main Street and Bridge Street in Kirkwood, as well as the Rt. 11 ramps
- Paving will also occur on Ouaquaga Road
- The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville, Oquaga Lake, and Tracey Creek roads
- Ditching will be performed on Farm to Market Road, Pierce Creek Road, and Old Route 17
- Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin, Hyde Street in Whitney Point and various other county roads
- Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system