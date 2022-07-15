Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of July 18

(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 18.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving will begin on Main Street and Bridge Street in Kirkwood, as well as the Rt. 11 ramps

Paving will also occur on Ouaquaga Road

The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville, Oquaga Lake, and Tracey Creek roads

Ditching will be performed on Farm to Market Road, Pierce Creek Road, and Old Route 17

Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin, Hyde Street in Whitney Point and various other county roads

Striping will take place on various county and town roadways