Traffic alert: Lane closures on Route 434 in Apalachin to start Monday

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that alternating lane closures will be in effect on State Route 434 in Apalachin, N.Y. starting July 18.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through July 22, weather permitting.

Motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra travel time into their schedules. Flaggers will control alternating one-way traffic through the open lane in work zones progressing eastward on Route 434 from Marshland Road to the Broome County Line.

Fines for speeding in work zones are doubled.

