Celebrating 93rd annual Ukrainian Days Festival

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- St. John’s hosted its 93rd annual Ukrainian Days Festival -- sharing and celebrating Ukrainian heritage with the community.

The special festival included a variety of Ukrainian food and baked goods, performances, games and a raffle.

A Ukrainian Humanitarian fund was also on display, with all proceeds to go towards organizations and charities that help assist people impacted by the war in Ukraine.

“It’s disheartening to see what is happening in Ukraine, but to see the turnout that we have today -- it’s so uplifting that people care and are supporting our culture and heritage, which has been an integral part of our community since the 1900′s,” said Chairman of the humanitarian committee Stephen Wasylko.

The committee is also collecting furniture and household item donations to help support the Ukrainian refugees in our community.

