Community gathers for annual Nick Spawn Memorial Upward Bound Scholarship Picnic

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- People in the community enjoyed an afternoon of food and fun at Highland Park to help raise money for a scholarship -- benefiting students in the Upward Bound program.

Organizer of the event, Katie Ginalski, said the Nick Spawn Memorial Upward Bound Scholarship was started in 2017 in memory of Nick Spawn, who was a student, tutor, and counselor in the program.

Nick Spawn passed away in 2010 after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia at age 21.

“It’s great to see everybody out here today. We have former staff, former students, and we have multiple generations of people here who are associated with the program,” said Ginalski. “So, there are a lot of connections with Upward Bound.”

Upward Bound is a college access and preparation program that helps low-income and first generation students achieve success in both high school and college.

The Nick Spawn Memorial Scholarship is awarded to two graduating upward bound students per year.

“Throughout the years we have raised around $50,000 for the scholarship. We’ve given out two $500 scholarships this year,” said Ginalski.

More information on the Nick Spawn Memorial Upward Bound Scholarship and how to donate can be found here.