Cornell Cooperative hosts fourth annual ‘Much Ado in the Garden’ Renaissance event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County invited the community to celebrate Shakespeare and the Renaissance era in its annual event ‘Much Ado’ in the Garden.

People from around the community dressed up and showed off their best attire from the Renaissance period.

Master Gardener and coordinator of the festival, Eve Berman, said the event is a fun way to bring the community together and learn more about the Cutler Botanic Garden.

“It’s really exciting, the reason that we started the festival was really to get the public to find this garden and see how wonderful it is,” said Berman. “I’m one of 80 master gardeners that are here every week maintaining this incredible garden, and we want to make sure the public really enjoys it.”

Those in attendance enjoyed an afternoon of special dance and choir performances, arts, crafts, vendors and food.