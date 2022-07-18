Advertisement

Hochul announces $12M to fund family opportunity centers

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state is awarded grants totaling up to $12 million through Fe. 28, 2026 to opportunity centers.

These centers are community-based or school-based programs that provide services that strengthen families and improve the safety and well-being of children and families.

The funding is designed to implement primary prevention services and to support community-based and school-based programs to increase school and family support resources and increase protective factors that reduce the risk of child abuse and maltreatment and improve educational outcomes for students, the governor’s office said.

“Families are in need of community-based services that support parents and caregivers in raising healthy and happy children and reduce the stress that often leads to a decrease in the entire family’s well-being,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to fund family opportunity centers, which are proven programs that support diverse families across New York State, and we will continue to take concrete actions to support families and help reduce child abuse and neglect, strengthen family stability, and enhance child development.”

