Man with bow and arrow arrested by State Police after 23-hour standoff

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested a bow and arrow wielding man following a theft from a Price Chopper.

State Police said troopers went to a residence on Emmons Hill Road to interview 28-year-old Tyler W. Burr for his involvement in a theft from Price Chopper on June 20. They came to interview him around 8 p.m. on July 16.

Police said when troopers tried to speak with Burr, he aimed a bow and arrow at troopers and then fired the bow in their direction.

Burr eventually tried to flee the residence around 7 p.m on July 17 but was taken into custody, police said.

Burr was charged with the following:

Class “D” felony of Menacing a Police Officer (four counts)

Class “D” felony of Criminal Mischief in the second degree (three counts)

Class “D” felony of Burglary in the third degree – stemming from the theft at Price Chopper on June 20

Police said more charges are possible.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office assisted troopers.