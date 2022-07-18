Advertisement

Some beneficial rain!

Afternoon thunderstorms
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms..35-.75″ (1.25″) 100% High 78 (76-82) Wind S becoming SW 10-15 G25 mph

A low tracking through the Great Lakes will give us clouds and rain today. Steady rain in

the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms could

produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Skies will clear tonight.

We’ll have scattered showers Tuesday with above average temperatures.

We’ll crank up the heat Wednesday with highs approaching 90.

A cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Friday will be quiet with partly

cloudy skies.

Dry weather dominates the weekend, but we can’t rule out a shower or a thunderstorm.

