What’s the biggest health issue in Broome County? Health department seeks public input

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department is seeking participants for a community-health survey.

The department said it wants the input and opinions of county residents to make Broome County healthier. You can take the survey, which should take only 15 minutes, by going to this link.

Earlier this month, the Tioga County Health Department launched it’s own survey seeking input from residents about health. You can take that survey by going here.

