Cranking up the heat!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning partly cloudy. Late day showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) 30% High 88 (84-92) Wind W 5-10 G 20 mph

High pressure will give us quiet weather Friday and Friday night.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies today. With the sunshine and a west wind, temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average.

There will be a slight chance for some late day/evening showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny skies for Wednesday with highs near 90. As a cold front approaches, we’ll have some showers Wednesday night

into Thursday.

Not much of a cool down behind the front. We’ll have mostly sunny skies Friday.

A little unsettled into the weekend. We’ll have warm temperatures with showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will come

through Sunday into Monday. Still warm, but not as oppressive Monday.