Endicott votes to remove suspended walkway, impacting traffic on McKinely Avenue

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Board of Trustees held a meeting Monday afternoon to vote on two resolutions that would demolish a structure and impact traffic on McKinley Avenue.

The village building inspector issued a report that determined the structure at 108 Parsons Ave. was dangerous. The board voted to pass demolition and remove the structure.

Additionally, the board voted to pass the temporary closure of a portion of McKinley Road, while the village works to remove a suspended walkway over McKinley Avenue between Watson Boulevard and North Street.

The board said they want to keep the closure as brief as possible.

Only one lane of traffic is planned to close on McKinley.