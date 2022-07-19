Hochul launches confidential workplace sexual harassment hotline

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a workplace sexual harassment hotline.

The confidential hotline will be operated by the New York State Division of Human Rights and will connect workers who have faced sexual harassment with experienced pro-bono attorneys to advise them, the governor’s office said. Users can call the hotline at 1-800HARASS-3 or 1880-427-2773.

The governor signed legislation in March that directed the division to create the hotline and strengthen protections against retaliation for victims.

“Every worker deserves access to resources to protect themselves from sexual harassment,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State has taken action to make the workplace safer, more respectful, and more collaborative, and we will never stop working to support survivors and eliminate the scourge of sexual harassment.”

For more information, go to the Division of Human Rights website.