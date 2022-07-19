Advertisement

Hottest stretch of the summer is here

By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tonight: Warm and muggy. Low: 65-72

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of an isolated PM shower or storm. High: 87-93

Wednesday Night: Muggy and warm. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Low: 67-72

Forecast Discussion:

Hot. Humid. Two words that summarize this week’s forecast.

BEATING THE HEAT
An extended period of heat and humidity is setting up and daily highs this week will be well into the 80s to low 90s. With dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s at times, heat index values will be in the mid 90s. As far as showers and thunderstorms, an isolated storm is possible Wednesday with more scattered and widespread storms expected Thursday with the passage of a ‘cold’ front. Any rain Thursday will be torrential and any storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds the highest risks. Overall, the generally very dry conditions should continue to worsen in areas that do no see any precipitation this week.

Friday brings another chance of some showers and storms with a 30% chance of precipitation. It will remain hot and humid with highs near 90. No relief comes Saturday or Sunday, either. We’re back near 90 under mostly sunny conditions Saturday with a better chance of storms Sunday. The chance of storms Sunday is 40%.

