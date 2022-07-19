Lourdes ACEs program invites community to paint new mural in Sunflower Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Members of the community gathered at Sunflower Park Monday to lend a helping hand in painting a new mural on the park fence.

The mural is part of a special multi-day project called “Mural Mondays,” led by the Lourdes ACEs program -- a health and wellness program for adults.

Lourdes ACEs Family Resource Specialist, Rebecca Porter, said the project is a great way to bring the community together and attract more attention to the small neighborhood park.

“It’s just like a little hole-in-the-wall park, and we just want to bring it to the attention of the community and let people know there’s different things going on here throughout the week,” said Porter. “We want to bring some life back into the park and bring some life back into the mural.”

Porter said the idea to redo the park’s mural came after the original painting was damaged by a storm.

Originally covered in artwork of flowers, sea creatures, birds, insects and trees -- the mural will now become a painting of sunflowers.

Binghamton resident Ashley Irons, who is one of the community volunteers dedicating her time to painting the mural, said the park has a lot to offer, including a free food pantry on Fridays.

She encouraged community members to get involved in the project during the next Mural Mondays event on July 25.

“I live in the community, and I like to help make it homely and safe for the people,” said Irons. “There’s so much potential here at the park. The gates are always open and we just want people to feel welcome in the community.”

Mural Mondays will take place every Monday at 185 Murray Street from 3-5 p.m. until the mural is completed. Art supplies and light refreshments are provided.

For more information, people can contact Rebecca Porter at 607-422-8096 or rebecca.porter1@ascension.org.