More than 3,000 School Bus Stop-Arm violations reported this year, according to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Since the launch of the Stop-Arm Program last summer, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services has seen a shocking rise in violations.

However, according to Broome County officials, this year’s total of 3,030 violations has left them in disbelief.

“We need to do better, the community needs to do better and all of these drivers need to do better,” Chairman of the Broome County Legislature Daniel Reynolds said.

Maine-Endwell Central School District Superintendent Jason Van Fossen said reckless drivers give added stress to bus drivers.

“Bus drivers have in school districts, not just across our region but the nation, the hardest jobs in school districts,” Van Fossen said. “They have one to two-size classrooms behind them and an entire traffic environment in front of them. So, when drivers are also not adhering to these rules, it puts added stress on bus drivers.”

The Stop-Arm Program gives Broome County school buses stop-arm cameras that automatically record any vehicle that illegally passes.

Each initial violation comes with a $250 fine issued by mail; second and third violations in an 18-month period are $275 and $300.

When it comes to violations, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the fines are not set by Broome County, but rather set by the state.

“I really hope the state looks at the data, and in the next year or two can really talk about adding some stricter fines to the program,” Garnar said.

If you receive a violation fine, you are asked to pay the fine or request a court hearing.

For more information about the School Bus Stop-Arm Program, click here.