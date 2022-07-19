Advertisement

Task force removes drugs, handgun from Binghamton apartment

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force seized drugs and a handgun from a Binghamton residence on July 15.

Police executed a narcotics search warrant at 322 Conklin Ave. Apt. and recovered the following:

  • Approximately 6.07 ounces of Methamphetamine
  • 43 Alprazolam pills
  • 40 Amphetamine pills
  • 31 Sublingual Suboxone films
  • A loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm Handgun
  • Drug packaging materials

Officers charged 36-year-old Kenneth J. Everling with the following in the investigation:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, a Class A-2 felony
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, class D felonies
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony
  • Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, class A misdemeanors

A second individual was charged in the investigation as well. They were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Everling was held at the Binghamton City Police Department overnight and was arraigned in Binghamton City Court on July 15. He was then remanded to the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.

