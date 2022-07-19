Advertisement

Tioga Opportunities kicks off Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

By Molly Sheets
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga Opportunities is kicking off its Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program this week.

The program gives farmers’ market coupons to low-income adults.

If you are 60 years old or older and have a monthly income of $2,096 or less for a one-person household you qualify for a booklet of coupons worth $25.

Director of Program Operations for Tioga Opportunities Christine Shaver says the program will help make nutritional produce more accessible for older adults.

“We know that fresh fruits and vegetables are important in anyone’s diet, but particularly with our older adults,” Shaver said. “As you age, it’s important to keep an eye on that diet, so incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables is so important.”

The booklets will be available at Tioga Opportunities Countryside Community Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 30, 2022.

For more information or to get booklets mailed directly to your home call 607-687-4120.

