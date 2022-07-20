BCSD provides new updates to feasibility study

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton City School District held a Board of Education meeting Tuesday -- providing updates on a feasibility study conducted early last year.

In June, the district held a series of public forums to gain community feedback on the study.

One major concern the community brought forward was the board’s proposal to consider closing one of the district’s elementary level facilities due decline in enrollment and building conditions.

After hearing parents and school staff share their input, the board decided to hold off on making a final decision.

Binghamton City School District BOE President, Brian Whalen, said the board plans to conduct more meetings with the community in September.

“We need to educate our community more and we need to engage them more. We’re going to conduct those four meetings in the month of September, and then we will get back together in October to discuss what those findings were,” said Whalen. “So, certainly there won’t be any decisions made until that’s done. We’re looking at the end of October, maybe even later depending on what else we want to pursue.”

He said the upcoming meetings will allow the board to answer questions more directly and have more transparency -- something a few parents at the meeting said the district has lacked.

“There is such a lack of clarity, not specifically about the process of the feasibility study, but about where we’re going and what kinds of data are the most salient in making a decision moving forward,” said one parent.

Horace Mann parent Amy Zieziula also advocated for more transparency and communication between the school board and residents. She said she hopes the board takes this time to examine more carefully the impact their decision could have on the community.

“What is revitalizing by closing a school, how is that revitalizing anything? Lets reach out to the mayor and have some real conversations about revitalization, as to what it could look like for the City of Binghamton,” said Zieziula. “I believe in the city. I believe in all these schools, and I think it would be a lot if the board really digs in on what the vision is and how we can really revitalize this.”