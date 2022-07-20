Binghamton announces option agreement for Californian cannabis company to develop facility on Charles Street

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Kraham announced a plan for cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facility at the Charles Street Business Park in the First Ward on Wednesday.

The plan includes Los Angeles cannabis brand STIIIZY entering into an option-to-purchase agreement for 8.2 acres of vacant land at 30 Charles St. It still needs approval from the local and state governments for the purchase. However, the agreement will allow it to move forward with plans to construct a facility at the business park.

Mayor Kraham’s office noted, that according to BDSA, a cannabis-data company, STIIIZY is the No. 1-selling cannabis brand in the country in 2022.

“Cannabis represents a new frontier in economic development and community revitalization in Upstate New York and Binghamton is on the cutting edge,” said Mayor Jared M. Kraham. “This option agreement will allow STIIIZY to apply for state licensing and advance plans for a Binghamton facility. The company’s future project would create jobs and new economic activity in our community, and be one of the first major economic development projects for cannabis in New York State.”

President of STIIIZY Tak Sato said Binghamton is an ideal spot to build a facility.

“We hope to be able to make a significant investment in new construction and good-paying jobs at the Charles Street Business Park,” said Sato. “We thank Mayor Kraham for his work to make the City of Binghamton a welcoming destination for companies looking to invest and support jobs in the New York cannabis industry.”

In June, Binghamton released a draft zoning map for the future of cannabis businesses.