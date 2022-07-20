Broome County Humane Society offers reduced adoption fee event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In light of the current crisis in animal shelters, the Broome County Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society are joining together for an adoption event.

From July 22 to 24 the Broome County Humane Society will be offering reduced adoption feeds for cats and dogs.

Dog/puppy adoptions will be $125 and cats/kittens will be $50. All adoptions will require an approved application.

Broome County Humane Society Shelter Manager Amberly Ondria says it is important for people to understand the level of commitment behind a pet before they apply for adoption.

“If you’re looking to adopt a puppy or kitten, in particular, make sure that you’re financially stable to bring that animal into your home,” Ondria said. “They require a little bit more than an adult animal, make sure that you have the time and the commitment, and that you are set to give this animal a forever home.”

The Humane Society will be open for adoptions Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.