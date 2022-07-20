How the American Care Sanctuary is helping the community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, July 19 the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s Civic Leader of the Year Ellen Feldman spoke to the Binghamton Rotary Club about the services provided at the Animal Care Sanctuary.

Feldman, who is president of the organization said the goal of the Animal Care Sanctuary is to serve as a community resource in all aspects of animal care.

She said one important service they do provide is the Humane Education Programs for preschool through college age students.

“We work with the teachers and the staff and the social workers and we customize a program using homeless rescued animals to further whatever their academic objectives are their social objectives their civic objectives for the students” said Ellen Feldman.

She said the human animal bond is something almost everyone experiences, and this service is a special Feldman says the animal sanctuary has been around for fifty five years and will continue to help animals that need shelter, and community members.

She said the organization works with teachers, staff, and social workers to customize programs using homeless rescued animals to further the academic, social, or civic objectives for students.

Feldman also said this program is also a way to engage at risk youth, and students who have struggled with their academics for the past two years.

“Because of the pandemic kids have really fallen behind in reading and in math especially, and the human animal bond is something that almost everyone relates to and its a way to engage students reinforce their academics” said Feldman.

She said, this virtual interactive program encourages team work , decision making, and research set within a context of animal rescue and leveraging the human animal bond.

