New York State Nurses Association rallies in support of New York Health Act

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) attended a local rally with other healthcare workers and advocated in support of the New York Health Act.

The bill would create a single-payer system with the goal of providing universal healthcare for all New York residents.

NYSNA is a statewide labor union of 43,000 frontline nurses that prioritize standing together and expanding healthcare access for all.

NYSNA also announced its endorsement of Lea Webb, the Democratic candidate for the 52nd State Senate District.

Webb fought for the Affordable Care Act during her time as a healthcare organizer, now, she said the next step in expanding healthcare access is passing the New York Health Act.

“Still, even though the Affordable Care Act has been in place, it was only intended to be a step,” Webb said. “We need universal healthcare and the New York Health Act is a way to make sure that we can achieve that.”

Upstate Political Director for NYSNA Corey Ellis said this upcoming election is the time for healthcare workers to make a change in their industry.

“We want to tell everyone out there, this is the time for a change,” Ellis said. “It is here. This is the opportunity.”

The Democratic Primary for State Senate is on Aug. 23, 2022, with early voting starting on Aug. 13.