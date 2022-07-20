Advertisement

New York State Nurses Association rallies in support of New York Health Act

By Molly Sheets
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) attended a local rally with other healthcare workers and advocated in support of the New York Health Act.

The bill would create a single-payer system with the goal of providing universal healthcare for all New York residents.

NYSNA is a statewide labor union of 43,000 frontline nurses that prioritize standing together and expanding healthcare access for all.

NYSNA also announced its endorsement of Lea Webb, the Democratic candidate for the 52nd State Senate District.

Webb fought for the Affordable Care Act during her time as a healthcare organizer, now, she said the next step in expanding healthcare access is passing the New York Health Act.

“Still, even though the Affordable Care Act has been in place, it was only intended to be a step,” Webb said. “We need universal healthcare and the New York Health Act is a way to make sure that we can achieve that.”

Upstate Political Director for NYSNA Corey Ellis said this upcoming election is the time for healthcare workers to make a change in their industry.

“We want to tell everyone out there, this is the time for a change,” Ellis said. “It is here. This is the opportunity.”

The Democratic Primary for State Senate is on Aug. 23, 2022, with early voting starting on Aug. 13.

Most Read

Man with bow and arrow arrested by State Police after 23-hour standoff
Task force removes drugs, handgun from Binghamton apartment
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Endicott votes to remove suspended walkway, impacting traffic on McKinely Avenue
gg
There are currently more than 60 job openings at Binghamton University

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest
President Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday
South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"
Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
‘It’s high time the 383 people who didn’t come back got recognized:’ Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington