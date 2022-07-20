Newark Valley adopts 100% smoke-free policy

NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Newark Valley Board passed a 100% comprehensive smoke-free municipal policy, Tobacco Free Broome & Tioga announced. The village is located in Tioga County.

All tobacco, cannabis and vaping products at village-owned properties, ball fields and play areas within the village are now prohibited. The policy was approved at a board meeting on May 10.

Tobacco Free Broome & Tioga cited secondhand smoke as the reason for the prohibition.

Referring to information provided by the Surgeon General, Tobacco Free Broome and Tioga said secondhand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, which may cause cancer, premature death and disease in adults and children. This includes low levels of secondhand smoke as well.

“We want to thank the Village of Newark Valley for implementing a comprehensive smoke-free policy to protect their community members from the dangers of second-hand smoke exposure,” said Tobacco Free Broome & Tioga Community Engagement Coordinator Laura Kelly. “Our 2021 local Community Tobacco Survey found that 61.2% of Tioga County residents support restricting or eliminating smoking in outdoor public places such as parks, outdoor recreation areas and playgrounds while 65.2% support prohibiting smoking on the grounds of public buildings and workplaces, so this is a win for Tioga County residents.”

Tobacco Free Broome & Tioga said smoke-free signage has been provided to the village. For more information, go to the Tobacco Free Broome & Tioga website or call the Broome County Health Department at 607-778-3928.