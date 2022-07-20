Sex offender put behind bars for failing to register

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Timathy A. Benninger, 38, of Binghamton was sentenced to two to six years in prison for pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.

Benninger, while living in and outside of Broome County, failed to provide an address to law enforcement for several months in 2021. He was arrested in Erie County in September 2021.

In 2003, Benninger was convicted of sexual abuse in the second degree involving a 13-year-old female.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute all crimes within the confines of New York State law, putting the rights of victims and the community first,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney. “Timathy Benninger has a history of non-compliance with the Sex Offender Registration Act that allows law enforcement to monitor the whereabouts of offenders.”