Sweltering weather continues

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Chance of a few showers or storms, especially west of I81. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Low: 65-72

Thursday: 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Any storms could be strong to severe with blinding downpours, hail and wind. “Most likely’ location of any severe weather will be toward the Catskills. Heat index in the low to mid 90s. High: 86-93

Thursday Night: Variable clouds. Low: 68-74

Forecast Discussion:

Steamy weather continues! An extended period of heat and humidity is now locked in place and daily highs through Sunday will be well into the 80s to low 90s. With dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s at times, heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front crosses into WNY late tonight and storms are expected to fizzle as they move east into the Finger Lakes. Any showers or storms tonight look to be west of Binghamton. The chance of rain is 30% there and 20% or less elsewhere.

Any rain Thursday will be torrential and any storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds the highest risks. The ‘most likely’ location of any severe weather is east of I81 and into the Catskills. Severe weather is dependent on the timing of the cold front in our area. If it comes in later in the day, the chance of storms could be higher; if it comes in earlier and moves farther east before the heat builds, it will be lower. Overall, the generally very dry conditions should continue to worsen in areas that do no see any precipitation this week.

HOW TEMP AND DEWPOINT CREATE HEAT INDEX (WBNG)

HIGHEST CHANCE EAST (WBNG)

Friday brings another small chance of some showers and storms with a 20% chance of precipitation. It will remain hot and humid with highs near 90. No relief comes Saturday or Sunday, either. We’re back near 90 under mostly sunny conditions Saturday with a better chance of storms Sunday. The chance of storms Sunday is 40%. The cold front that brings relief comes Monday and Tuesday will be much more comfortable.