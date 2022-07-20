Advertisement

Unusually warm

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 20, 2022
Heat Advisory for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 11 AM until 8 PM.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 90 (96-92) Wind SW becoming S 5-10 mph

We’ll crank up the heat Wednesday with highs approaching 90. With dew points in the 60s and 70s, heat

indices will be in the mid 90s. Mostly clear tonight. As a cold front approaches, we’ll have

increasing clouds with showers after midnight.

This cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possibe.

Not much of a cool down behind this front. We’ll keep heat, humidity and showers in the forecast Friday

and into the weekend.

Another cold front Sunday will give us a break from the heat Monday into Tuesday.

