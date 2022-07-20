Weis Wednesdays: Healthy eating on a budget

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Dietitian Lyndi Wieand joined Around the Tiers to discuss tips for eating healthy on a budget.

“My first tip is to make a grocery list and try to stick to it as much as possible,” Wieand said. “My other tip is to buy foods, fruits and vegetables that are in season. When produce is in season it’s going to be better on your wallet.”

Wieand said Weis Markets Healthy Bites Magazines has recipes to help shoppers save.

“These recipes make a serving of four and six and after you cook it you will have some leftovers for under $10,” Wieand said.

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.